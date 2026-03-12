James Klein Sells 554 Shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) insider James Klein sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $45,705.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,885. The trade was a 42.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QCRH traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.03. 54,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,918. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.82.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. QCR had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.07%.The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. Research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from QCR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 54,678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in QCR by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCRH shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of QCR from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of QCR in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QCR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

