Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.88, but opened at $20.87. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria shares last traded at $20.6030, with a volume of 310,374 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Down 4.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7084 per share. This represents a yield of 678.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,288,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,616,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,914,000 after buying an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,755,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,788,000 after buying an additional 113,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,288,000 after buying an additional 297,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 1,819.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,616,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,336 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

