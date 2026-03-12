Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $96.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Wealthfront’s conference call:

Get Wealthfront alerts:

Record fiscal performance — revenue of $365M (+18% YoY) and Adjusted EBITDA of $170.7M (+20% YoY) with a 47% margin, plus strong free cash flow of $151.1M (88% conversion).

(+18% YoY) and (+20% YoY) with a 47% margin, plus strong free cash flow of $151.1M (88% conversion). Platform and client growth — total platform assets reached a record $94.1B at fiscal year-end (and $95.2B in February), investment advisory assets rose 29% YoY to $48.7B , and funded clients grew ~17% to ~1.42M.

at fiscal year-end (and in February), investment advisory assets rose 29% YoY to , and funded clients grew ~17% to ~1.42M. Cash Management pressure — sizable cash outflows after rate cuts (January net outflows ~$840M, improving to $145M in February); Wealthfront raised client APY 5bps and launched a 25bps direct-deposit incentive, guiding Q1 cash-management fee rate to ~57–58bps and warning that wider uptake could compress margins further.

Home Lending rollout is early-stage — expanded early access to Colorado, Texas, and California and aims to offer rates ~50bps below the national average, but Wealthfront is deliberately scaling slowly to improve digital experience and operations before broader availability.

GAAP vs. cash profile — GAAP diluted net loss of $134.8M driven by $239M IPO-related double-trigger equity expense, while the company remains debt-free with $440.8M cash and a $100M share repurchase authorization.

Wealthfront Trading Down 7.7%

WLTH traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 974,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,063. Wealthfront has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wealthfront

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTH. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wealthfront during the 4th quarter worth $205,982,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Wealthfront in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,182,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wealthfront in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wealthfront during the fourth quarter worth about $27,725,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wealthfront in the fourth quarter worth about $21,744,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wealthfront from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Wealthfront in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Wealthfront from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 target price on Wealthfront in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Wealthfront from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wealthfront has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wealthfront

Trending Headlines about Wealthfront

Here are the key news stories impacting Wealthfront this week:

Wealthfront Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) is a technology-driven wealth management firm that provides automated investment services to individual investors. Operating as a robo-advisor, the company uses algorithms and software to construct and manage diversified portfolios largely composed of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its platform is geared toward long-term, goal-based investing with an emphasis on passive strategies, automated rebalancing and straightforward user experience delivered through web and mobile applications.

The company’s product suite includes automated portfolio management, tax-loss harvesting and goal-planning tools that help clients set and track financial objectives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wealthfront Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealthfront and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.