Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.58. Blue Owl Capital shares last traded at $8.9050, with a volume of 9,370,613 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on OWL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm had revenue of $701.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 117.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

