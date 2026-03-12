LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.03. LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 781,879 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLTH shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF Stock Performance

About LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.67.

The LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (WLTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to equities, debt securities and commodity-linked instruments. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. WLTH was launched on Sep 9, 2021 and is managed by LifeGoal.

