LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.03. LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 781,879 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLTH shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLTH
LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF Stock Performance
About LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF
The LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (WLTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to equities, debt securities and commodity-linked instruments. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. WLTH was launched on Sep 9, 2021 and is managed by LifeGoal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF
- The Forbes Mineral America Needs
- How China Accidentally Created Its Own Rare Earth Rival
- Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.