iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,657,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 680,677 shares.The stock last traded at $329.52 and had previously closed at $333.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,439,000 after buying an additional 4,846,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,834,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,789,000 after acquiring an additional 262,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,530,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,791,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,340,000 after purchasing an additional 110,536 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,555,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,571,000 after purchasing an additional 147,326 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

