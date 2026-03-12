ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 6,000 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $11.01.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised ITV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ITV plc is a United Kingdom–based broadcasting and media production company best known for its portfolio of free-to-air television channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising sales across its broadcast network and digital platforms. In addition to traditional linear broadcasting, ITV offers on-demand and catch-up services via its streaming portal, providing viewers access to drama, entertainment, reality and sports programming.

Through its production arm, ITV Studios, the company develops, produces and distributes original content for both its own channels and third-party broadcasters and streaming platforms.

