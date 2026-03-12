iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,411,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,118,225 shares.The stock last traded at $31.0020 and had previously closed at $29.89.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 3.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 360,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 291,803 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,718,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 132,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 42,543 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities. The Trust is a commodity pool.

