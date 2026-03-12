Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGCC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 81,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 85,640 shares.The stock last traded at $16.1810 and had previously closed at $18.69.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Agencia Comercial Spirits in a research report on Friday, January 16th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agencia Comercial Spirits stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. As Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd is a holding company with no material operations of its own, our operations are conducted through our indirect wholly owned operating subsidiary Agencia Comercial Co, Ltd (“Agencia Taiwan”) in Taiwan. Agencia Taiwan was formally registered and established in July 2020, and is committed to offering imported whiskies of world-class quality and excellent services to its clients.

