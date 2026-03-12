Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.6780. 594,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,568,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore lowered Gemini Space Station from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gemini Space Station from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Gemini Space Station from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Gemini Space Station Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Space Station

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter worth $5,878,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,815,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,336,000.

About Gemini Space Station

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

Featured Articles

