LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Trading 5.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.67 and last traded at $71.0930. 1,820,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,396,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 595,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after buying an additional 148,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,807,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

