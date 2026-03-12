iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,493 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the February 12th total of 9,467 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 3.74% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMIF traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,247. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 624.0%.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track performance of 30 of the largest publicly listed companies in the infrastructure industry in the emerging markets. The Index includes three distinct infrastructure sub-sectors: energy, transportation and utilities.

