Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 28,278 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the February 12th total of 48,992 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,227 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 215,227 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 189,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 229,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 182,423 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,305,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 99,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,987. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income and capital appreciation while seeking to manage the tax consequences of fund distributions. The fund employs a buy-write, or covered call, strategy on a portfolio of primarily large-cap U.S. equities to generate option premium income and to potentially enhance overall total returns. Equity holdings are selected based on fundamental analysis, with an emphasis on high-quality issuers across various sectors.

In constructing its portfolio, ETV integrates a systematic options overlay designed to capture premiums from writing call options on the underlying stock positions.

