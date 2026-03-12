Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.5560. 488,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,426,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 739.39% and a negative return on equity of 88.31%. Analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ramiro Ribeiro sold 42,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $727,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,301,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,474,000 after purchasing an additional 151,262 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 137,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 94,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company’s proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint’s commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint’s lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

