Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 28,100 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 296% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,089 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLY traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.27. 5,721,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,687,704. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.71. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $86.55 and a 52-week high of $125.01.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.