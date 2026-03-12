Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.68, but opened at $28.00. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $28.4950, with a volume of 11,845 shares traded.

YARIY has been the topic of several research reports. Arctic Securiti upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yara International ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 7.6%

Yara International ASA

The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company’s operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara’s business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

