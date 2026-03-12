YD Bio (NASDAQ:YDES) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.96. YD Bio shares last traded at $7.6360, with a volume of 866 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on YDES. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of YD Bio in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded YD Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get YD Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on YDES

YD Bio Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YD Bio

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YD Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of YD Bio worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About YD Bio

(Get Free Report)

YD Bio Limited is a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YD Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YD Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.