YD Bio (NASDAQ:YDES) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.96. YD Bio shares last traded at $7.6360, with a volume of 866 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on YDES. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of YD Bio in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded YD Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
YD Bio Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On YD Bio
An institutional investor recently raised its position in YD Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of YD Bio worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About YD Bio
YD Bio Limited is a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YD Bio
- America Is Losing the Mineral Arms Race With China. Trump Just Fired Back.
- The Forbes Mineral America Needs
- How China Accidentally Created Its Own Rare Earth Rival
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- The largest IPO in history is coming
Receive News & Ratings for YD Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YD Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.