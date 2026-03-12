Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Increases By 1,583.1%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,087 shares, an increase of 1,583.1% from the February 12th total of 124 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,963 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,963 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ OXLCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.55. 4,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:OXLCO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 516,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,000. Oxford Lane Capital makes up 2.5% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Oxford Lane Capital is a closed-end management investment company that specializes in corporate credit and structured finance. The fund primarily invests in equity and debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) managed by established collateral managers. In addition to CLO exposures, the portfolio may include senior secured loans and select dividend-paying common and preferred equity securities to enhance yield and diversification.

Since commencing operations in 2013, Oxford Lane Capital has pursued a credit-focused strategy designed to capture income and capital appreciation through active portfolio management.

