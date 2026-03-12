Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces Earnings Results

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 40.11%.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 5.8%

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. 120,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd is a Canadian energy company focused on the acquisition and management of petroleum and natural gas royalty interests. Rather than directly exploring or producing hydrocarbons, Freehold earns a portion of production revenue from wells operated by third parties. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of royalty structures, including freehold and other non-operated interests, which provide exposure to oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids without bearing the full costs and risks of exploration and development.

Freehold’s assets are concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with significant royalty interests in Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.