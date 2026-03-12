SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,833,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,969 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,778.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,479,000 after buying an additional 6,711,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after buying an additional 5,039,714 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $308.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 75,249 shares of company stock worth $5,776,829 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

