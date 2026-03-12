Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) & Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Critical Review

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) and Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Cooper Companies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henry Schein has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cooper Companies and Henry Schein, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Companies 1 7 8 1 2.53 Henry Schein 1 6 6 0 2.38

Earnings and Valuation

Cooper Companies currently has a consensus price target of $90.79, indicating a potential upside of 26.11%. Henry Schein has a consensus price target of $85.58, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Cooper Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cooper Companies is more favorable than Henry Schein.

This table compares Cooper Companies and Henry Schein”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Companies $4.15 billion 3.38 $374.90 million $2.02 35.64 Henry Schein $13.18 billion 0.66 $398.00 million $3.27 23.29

Henry Schein has higher revenue and earnings than Cooper Companies. Henry Schein is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Cooper Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Henry Schein shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cooper Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Henry Schein shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper Companies and Henry Schein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Companies 9.67% 10.34% 6.93% Henry Schein 3.02% 15.16% 5.54%

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Henry Schein on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women's health care, which provides fertility products and services, medical devices, and contraception, as well as cryostorage, such as cord blood and cord tissue storage to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including endosee endometrial imaging products, fetal pillow cephalic elevation devices for use in cesarean sections, illuminated speculum products, lone star retractor systems, loop electrosurgical excision procedure products, mara water ablation systems, paragard contraceptive IUDs, point-of-care, and uterine positioning products, as well as cryostorage, such as cord blood and cord tissue storage; fertility products and services, such as fertility consumables and equipment, donor gamete services, and genomic services, including genetic testing. The company sells its products to distributors, group purchasing organizations, eye care and health care professionals, including independent practices, corporate retailers, hospitals and clinics, and authorized resellers. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, personal protective equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products, such as branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners; and value-added practice solutions comprising practice consultancy, education, revenue cycle management and financial services, e-services, practice technology, and network and hardware services, as well as consulting, and continuing education services. Henry Schein, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

