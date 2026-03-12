Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

AESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $12.00 target price on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.27. 629,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,183. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $105,072.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 567,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,389.88. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,421,210 shares in the company, valued at $88,906,095.80. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,472. 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,243 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 5,366,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 204,268 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,186,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,349,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,242,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 155,028 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

