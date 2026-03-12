Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $10.87. Kyivstar Group shares last traded at $10.6650, with a volume of 1,503,804 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KYIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kyivstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyivstar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
View Our Latest Report on KYIV
Kyivstar Group Stock Down 11.2%
Institutional Trading of Kyivstar Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,456,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyivstar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kyivstar Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 751,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Kyivstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyivstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000.
Kyivstar Group Company Profile
Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) is a leading Ukrainian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of consumer and business communications services. The company operates one of Ukraine’s largest mobile networks and offers voice, messaging and mobile broadband services over 3G and 4G/LTE technologies. In addition to mobile services, Kyivstar supplies fixed-line broadband and home internet access, serving residential customers with connectivity and related value?added services.
For enterprise and public sector customers, Kyivstar delivers a portfolio of business solutions that includes fixed and mobile data plans, machine?to?machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and ICT services intended to support digital transformation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kyivstar Group
- America Is Losing the Mineral Arms Race With China. Trump Just Fired Back.
- The Forbes Mineral America Needs
- How China Accidentally Created Its Own Rare Earth Rival
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- The largest IPO in history is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Kyivstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyivstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.