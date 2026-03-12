Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $10.87. Kyivstar Group shares last traded at $10.6650, with a volume of 1,503,804 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kyivstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyivstar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Kyivstar Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KYIV

Kyivstar Group Stock Down 11.2%

Institutional Trading of Kyivstar Group

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,456,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyivstar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kyivstar Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 751,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Kyivstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyivstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000.

Kyivstar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) is a leading Ukrainian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of consumer and business communications services. The company operates one of Ukraine’s largest mobile networks and offers voice, messaging and mobile broadband services over 3G and 4G/LTE technologies. In addition to mobile services, Kyivstar supplies fixed-line broadband and home internet access, serving residential customers with connectivity and related value?added services.

For enterprise and public sector customers, Kyivstar delivers a portfolio of business solutions that includes fixed and mobile data plans, machine?to?machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and ICT services intended to support digital transformation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyivstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyivstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.