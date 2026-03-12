Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $1.01. Ceconomy shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

Ceconomy Trading Up 12.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 0.71%.The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG is a Germany?based consumer electronics retailer that operates under the MediaMarkt and Saturn banners. The company offers a broad range of products including computers, smartphones, home appliances, televisions, audio equipment and gaming consoles. In addition to in?store retail, it provides e?commerce solutions and related services such as installation, repair and customer support to meet evolving consumer preferences for omnichannel shopping. Ceconomy also engages in the sale of digital products and solutions, including software subscriptions, streaming services and connected home devices.

Formed in 2017 through a spin-off from the German wholesale and retail group METRO AG, Ceconomy inherited one of Europe’s largest consumer electronics footprints.

