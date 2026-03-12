Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.99. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $3.7310, with a volume of 615,638 shares trading hands.

PRME has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Lifesci Capital raised Prime Medicine to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $668.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.56.

We are a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying our Prime Editing technology, which we believe is a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology. Genetic mutations implicated in disease are diverse and can range from errors of a single base, known as point mutations, to errors that extend beyond a single base, such as insertions, deletions, duplications, or combinations thereof.

