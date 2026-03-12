Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Insider Sherry Korczynski Sells 15,741 Shares

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) insider Sherry Korczynski sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $65,639.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 241,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,457.89. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $4.09. 574,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 155,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQST. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several near?term EPS estimates and lifted its FY2026 view (less negative) — modest analytical support for the story and potential relief if guidance/progress continues. HC Wainwright Estimates

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.

The company’s lead product, Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, is approved by the U.S.

