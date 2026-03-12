Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Insider Peter Boyd Sells 29,814 Shares of Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) insider Peter Boyd sold 29,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $124,324.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 338,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,582.53. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Aquestive Therapeutics News

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,535,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 246,040 shares during the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Aquestive Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several near?term EPS estimates and lifted its FY2026 view (less negative) — modest analytical support for the story and potential relief if guidance/progress continues. HC Wainwright Estimates

HC Wainwright raised several near?term EPS estimates and lifted its FY2026 view (less negative) — modest analytical support for the story and potential relief if guidance/progress continues. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage remains constructive on Anaphylm: a Seeking Alpha piece reiterates a Buy and argues the CRL issues are addressable (packaging/labeling), forecasting a high approval/adoption probability if the planned PK study succeeds. That supports upside tied to regulatory progress. Seeking Alpha: Anaphylm

Independent coverage remains constructive on Anaphylm: a Seeking Alpha piece reiterates a Buy and argues the CRL issues are addressable (packaging/labeling), forecasting a high approval/adoption probability if the planned PK study succeeds. That supports upside tied to regulatory progress. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in feeds is currently reporting anomalous/zero values (likely data error) and should not be relied on for a short?squeeze narrative until official reporting clears up. (No reliable link.)

Short?interest data in feeds is currently reporting anomalous/zero values (likely data error) and should not be relied on for a short?squeeze narrative until official reporting clears up. (No reliable link.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and notice filings indicate a securities class action has been filed and several firms are soliciting lead?plaintiff roles for purchasers from June 16, 2025 to Jan 8, 2026 — this increases legal exposure, potential costs, and investor uncertainty. Representative notices: Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Portnoy/others. Bernstein Liebhard Alert Portnoy Notice

Multiple law firms and notice filings indicate a securities class action has been filed and several firms are soliciting lead?plaintiff roles for purchasers from June 16, 2025 to Jan 8, 2026 — this increases legal exposure, potential costs, and investor uncertainty. Representative notices: Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Portnoy/others. Negative Sentiment: A PRNewswire item highlights a lawsuit alleging an analyst (Cantor) slashed AQST’s price target from $15 to $8 (Jan 9), linking that cut to a >37% one?day loss for certain holders — adds a contested narrative about analyst conduct and market impact. PR Newswire: Analyst Lawsuit

A PRNewswire item highlights a lawsuit alleging an analyst (Cantor) slashed AQST’s price target from $15 to $8 (Jan 9), linking that cut to a >37% one?day loss for certain holders — adds a contested narrative about analyst conduct and market impact. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales were disclosed on March 10 (CEO and multiple senior officers sold sizeable blocks at ~ $4.17), reducing insider ownership materially — often interpreted by markets as a negative signal about near?term prospects or liquidity needs. Representative SEC filing (CEO): SEC Filing (CEO Sale)

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.

The company’s lead product, Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, is approved by the U.S.

