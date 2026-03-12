Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Geno Germano Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) Director Geno Germano acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.83. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Entera Bio by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,536 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entera Bio by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 596,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ENTX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entera Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company’s lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

