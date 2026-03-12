Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 1,915 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $19,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 131,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,934. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,172 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $11,602.80.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,366 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $62,004.84.

On Friday, February 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 10,382 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $102,574.16.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $8,274.24.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,333 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $14,063.15.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 804 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $11,682.12.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,367 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $20,286.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,429 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $101,835.36.

On Friday, January 2nd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,650 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $157,391.50.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,979 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,864.32.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 6,634,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,328,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

Key Headlines Impacting Joby Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

Further Reading

