Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.83.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KSS

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.32. 2,764,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,069. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3,777.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 400.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Kohl’s

Here are the key news stories impacting Kohl’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kohl’s beat Q4 EPS estimates ($1.07 vs. $0.86) and reported margin improvement, which underpins near-term profitability hopes. Q4 Earnings Beat

Kohl’s beat Q4 EPS estimates ($1.07 vs. $0.86) and reported margin improvement, which underpins near-term profitability hopes. Neutral Sentiment: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance (roughly $1.00–$1.60), giving a wide range that signals potential upside but also uncertainty around demand. 2026 Guidance & Strategy

Management set FY2026 EPS guidance (roughly $1.00–$1.60), giving a wide range that signals potential upside but also uncertainty around demand. Neutral Sentiment: Kohl’s elevated Mari Steinmetz to a top people role — a leadership move that supports HR continuity but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Mari Steinmetz Promotion

Kohl’s elevated Mari Steinmetz to a top people role — a leadership move that supports HR continuity but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high trading volume after the earnings beat indicates elevated investor interest and repositioning, which can amplify price moves in either direction. Volume Spike

Unusually high trading volume after the earnings beat indicates elevated investor interest and repositioning, which can amplify price moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Kohl’s highlighted expansion of proprietary brands and e-commerce focus as part of its turnaround plan — strategic positives, but execution and consumer demand will determine impact. Retail Strategy & Index Note

Kohl’s highlighted expansion of proprietary brands and e-commerce focus as part of its turnaround plan — strategic positives, but execution and consumer demand will determine impact. Negative Sentiment: Sales trends disappointed: revenue fell and comparable-store sales declined (c. 2.8–3.9% in Q4), and management warned core shoppers are being more “choiceful,” which pressures top-line recovery. Sales Miss

Sales trends disappointed: revenue fell and comparable-store sales declined (c. 2.8–3.9% in Q4), and management warned core shoppers are being more “choiceful,” which pressures top-line recovery. Negative Sentiment: Several brokerages trimmed price targets and ratings after the print (Goldman, JPMorgan, Jefferies, TD Cowen, Telsey and others), increasing downward pressure on the stock. Links: Goldman/JPMorgan coverage Broker Downgrades ; Jefferies/other PT cuts Analyst PT Moves

Several brokerages trimmed price targets and ratings after the print (Goldman, JPMorgan, Jefferies, TD Cowen, Telsey and others), increasing downward pressure on the stock. Links: Goldman/JPMorgan coverage ; Jefferies/other PT cuts Negative Sentiment: Sell-side commentary and research notes (Evercore, Seeking Alpha pieces) characterize the post-earnings rally as a short-lived “relief” move and recommend caution/booking gains. Sell Signals

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.