Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Insider Jon Sisulak Sells 977 Shares

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) insider Jon Sisulak sold 977 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $41,629.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,425.52. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of PLOW traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,712. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $971.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.95 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.15%.Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Freedom Capital cut Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,478,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 349,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 290,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

