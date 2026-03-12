Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Price

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $525.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UTHR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.09.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $7.17 on Thursday, hitting $537.55. 88,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $548.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.97 and a 200 day moving average of $458.01.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,800. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,801,547.04. This trade represents a 18.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,947 shares of company stock valued at $167,479,373. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.