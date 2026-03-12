Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $7.84. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 114,918 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Gyre Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $772.08 million, a PE ratio of 267.22 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. Gyre Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 84.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapies that target lipid biology to treat a range of metabolic, inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s proprietary platform combines lipidomic profiling with drug discovery tools to identify compounds that selectively modulate membrane lipid composition and restore normal protein function in disease-relevant cells.

Gyre’s preclinical pipeline includes programs in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Alzheimer’s disease and autoimmune conditions, reflecting its strategy of applying a unified lipid-targeted approach across multiple therapeutic areas.

