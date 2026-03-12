BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Price

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUZ. Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Cousins Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price target on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.78. 70,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,148. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $255.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,668,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,036,000 after purchasing an additional 132,479 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,305,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,501,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 44,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

