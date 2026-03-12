Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pathward Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Pathward Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pathward Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Price Performance

CASH stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $64.45 and a 12-month high of $96.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 22.95%.The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 15,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,468,377.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,142.68. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2,640.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 35.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 188,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.