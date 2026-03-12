Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Announces Earnings Results

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 12.8%

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.74. 19,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a market cap of $102.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.56. Kewaunee Scientific has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kewaunee Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Transactions at Kewaunee Scientific

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $81,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,500. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,719 shares of company stock valued at $179,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) is a global designer and manufacturer of scientific laboratory furniture, casework, fume hoods, containment solutions and related equipment. With roots dating back more than a century, the company develops integrated lab environments for research facilities, universities, biopharma companies, healthcare providers and government laboratories. Its product portfolio encompasses modular and custom casework, workstations, shelving systems, steel and epoxy resin solutions, as well as advanced ventilation and water management systems.

The company operates primary manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, supported by regional distribution and service centers in North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

