New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI) Releases Earnings Results

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative net margin of 2,781.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,172.13%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

New Era Energy & Digital Stock Down 2.8%

NUAI traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 419,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,689. The company has a market capitalization of $289.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02. New Era Energy & Digital has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $9.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of New Era Energy & Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Era Energy & Digital

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

