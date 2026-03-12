VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Short Interest Update

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,115 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the February 12th total of 42,067 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,078 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,078 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VanEck Israel ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:ISRA traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $62.14. 2,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,981. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. VanEck Israel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Israel ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 8,950.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000.

VanEck Israel ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

