Short Interest in iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Decreases By 91.2%

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 115 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the February 12th total of 1,311 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.
iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVRS remained flat at $30.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.12.
About iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF
