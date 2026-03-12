Short Interest in iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Decreases By 91.2%

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 115 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the February 12th total of 1,311 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 302 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVRS remained flat at $30.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.12.

About iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF

The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

