Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.05. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $3.2550, with a volume of 8,771,926 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 425.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) is a leading U.S. pet specialty retailer focused on delivering products, services and solutions that improve the health and well-being of pets. The company operates a network of retail locations that provide high-quality pet food, supplies and accessories, along with a growing digital platform that supports online ordering, subscription delivery and telehealth consultations for pets.

In addition to its retail offerings, Petco has built a full suite of in-store and virtual services, including grooming, training, dog daycare and veterinary care.

