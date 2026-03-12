Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 1874155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Desert Gold Ventures Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$48.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Desert Gold Ventures

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

