Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LHSW) Short Interest Down 95.5% in February

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LHSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 122,015 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the February 12th total of 2,728,326 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,653 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,653 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lianhe Sowell International Group Trading Down 0.6%

LHSW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,490. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Lianhe Sowell International Group has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Institutional Trading of Lianhe Sowell International Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianhe Sowell International Group stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LHSW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Lianhe Sowell International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading of electronic products and software development. Its products include Intelligent traffic, low voltage Intelligent Integration, Industrial Intelligence, Industrial machine vision, and precision visual Al painting robot. The company was founded by Yue Zhu on April 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

