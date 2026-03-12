Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 97,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 244,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Avanti Helium Trading Up 18.5%

The stock has a market cap of C$38.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp. in August 2022. Avanti Helium Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

