Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading 8.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.6550 and last traded at $5.6550. 1,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

