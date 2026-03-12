Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14), reports. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 billion. Industria de Diseno Textil had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 32.94%.

Industria de Diseno Textil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IDEXY remained flat at $15.21 on Thursday. 198,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,279. Industria de Diseno Textil has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Industria de Diseno Textil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseno Textil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseno Textil currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Industria de Diseno Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil, SA (commonly known as Inditex) is a Spanish multinational apparel company headquartered in Arteixo, Galicia. The group was established in the mid-1980s and traces its roots to the founding of the Zara retail concept by Amancio Ortega and Rosalía Mera in 1975. Inditex is one of the world’s largest fashion retailers and is known for its fast-fashion business model that emphasizes rapid design-to-retail cycles and frequent merchandise turnover.

Inditex designs, produces, distributes and sells a wide range of clothing, accessories and home textiles through a portfolio of well-known brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

