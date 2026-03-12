Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) CTO Roald Brouwer Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) CTO Roald Brouwer bought 3,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.72 per share, with a total value of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,611.04. The trade was a 22.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amrize Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRZ traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.32. 225,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,702. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amrize Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amrize from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amrize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Institutional Trading of Amrize

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amrize by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,770,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,500,000 after buying an additional 1,676,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amrize during the fourth quarter worth $929,333,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Amrize in the second quarter worth $622,085,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amrize by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 4th quarter worth $615,406,000.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

