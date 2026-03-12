Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) CTO Roald Brouwer Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) CTO Roald Brouwer bought 3,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.72 per share, with a total value of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,611.04. The trade was a 22.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Amrize Stock Performance
NYSE:AMRZ traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.32. 225,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,702. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amrize Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $65.94.
Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Amrize
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amrize by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,770,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,500,000 after buying an additional 1,676,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amrize during the fourth quarter worth $929,333,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Amrize in the second quarter worth $622,085,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amrize by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 4th quarter worth $615,406,000.
Amrize Company Profile
Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.
