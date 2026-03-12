Delek US (NYSE:DK) Director Shlomo Zohar Sells 5,000 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director Shlomo Zohar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $207,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,989 shares in the company, valued at $580,123.83. This trade represents a 26.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 5th, Shlomo Zohar sold 22,029 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $987,560.07.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Shlomo Zohar sold 7,343 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $315,749.00.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,231. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -120.97, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Delek US by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 631.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 138,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 108,231 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 888,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 166,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Delek US from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

