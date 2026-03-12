Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Releases Earnings Results

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE ODC traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.70. 8,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,870. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 122.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 48,309 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 111.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 85,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 45,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 75.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 401,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 35,302 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets sorbent and filtration products for industrial, environmental and consumer applications. Its flagship offerings include clay- and diatomaceous earth–based cat litters, calcium silicate absorbents for spill control and cleanup, and purification media designed to remove contaminants from petroleum, chemical and food-processing streams.

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company has evolved from a single-product operation into a diversified provider of mineral- and chemical-based solutions.

