Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.82 and last traded at C$19.73, with a volume of 50275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.02.

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Total Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The stock has a market cap of C$719.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 300,892 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,519,397.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 312,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,699,637.84. The trade was a 2,507.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,654,000. This represents a 0.59% increase in their position. Insiders acquired a total of 307,462 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,356 in the last three months. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

