Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Rises By 102.2%

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 205,491 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the February 12th total of 101,644 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 811,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRAAY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,277. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.392-0.392 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

